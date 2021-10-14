Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. Sells 92,727 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 749,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,388. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,998,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 627,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.