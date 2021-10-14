Relite Finance (RELI) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,427.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $3,427.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00122712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,354.10 or 0.99905530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.04 or 0.06544417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 41,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,477,219 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

