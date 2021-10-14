Render Token Hits One Day Volume of $3.02 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $149.50 million and $3.02 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

