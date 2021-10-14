Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.17

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 5244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Renren by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

