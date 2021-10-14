Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $298.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $14.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. 12,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,519. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

