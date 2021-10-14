Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

KRMD stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.