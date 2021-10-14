Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,205.40 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

