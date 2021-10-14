Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR):

10/14/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/11/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. In early 2021, the company completed major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. It is actively investing in renewable projects, comprising power generation from solar and wind energy. Notably, its upstream CO2 intensity improved by 16% to 8 kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2020 compared with 2019 levels. It also generates sufficient energy from wind farms in Germany and the U.K. to power customers across Europe.”

10/4/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/28/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

9/16/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2021 – Equinor ASA is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It is also a leading seller of crude. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. Additionally, in the first-half 2021, the company completed multiple major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026 since 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly dented global energy demand. The rapidly spreading deadly variants of coronavirus can be concerning for the company’s upstream business. Also, low refinery margins and production shutdown have been hurting the company. “

NYSE EQNR opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $3,911,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

