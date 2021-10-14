Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$83.85.

Shares of QSR opened at C$75.92 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

