Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 11,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 455,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

