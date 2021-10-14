Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of RVNC opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

