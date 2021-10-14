Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 40,203 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $3,964,919.85.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.
Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 616,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $74.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
