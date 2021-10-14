Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 40,203 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 616,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

