Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

RHM opened at €85.92 ($101.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.87. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

