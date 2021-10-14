Richard Williams Sells 61,418 Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) insider Richard Williams sold 61,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total value of £93,969.54 ($122,771.81).

Zegona Communications stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 10.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.41. The company has a market cap of £324.08 million and a PE ratio of -27.22. Zegona Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($2.01).

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

