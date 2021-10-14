Richard Williams Sells 61,418 Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) insider Richard Williams sold 61,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total value of £93,969.54 ($122,771.81).
Zegona Communications stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 10.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.41. The company has a market cap of £324.08 million and a PE ratio of -27.22. Zegona Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($2.01).
Zegona Communications Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.