Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 94.8% in September

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the September 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 18,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,217. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

