RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 141.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 507.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,190,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,651,332. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $236.96 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

