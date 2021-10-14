Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.900-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.13 billion.

RAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NYSE:RAD traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 8,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $805.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

