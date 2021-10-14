Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 158.7% from the September 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Riverside Resources stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Thursday. 44,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,717. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

