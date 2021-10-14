ROAD Price Up 63.3% Over Last 7 Days (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $102,999.67 and approximately $227,124.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 63.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

