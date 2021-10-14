Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,986 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $156,995.01.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $750,409.34.

Shares of NTRA opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Natera by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

