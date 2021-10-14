Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHHBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,442 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,037,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Roche by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

