Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ROYMF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

