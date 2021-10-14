Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ROYMF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $8.91.
About Royal Mail
