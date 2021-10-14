Rupee Market Cap Reaches $76,371.09 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $76,371.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

