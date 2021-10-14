Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1,958.00. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.