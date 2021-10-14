Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.88

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

