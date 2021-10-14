Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Agricole cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
SBRE stock opened at GBX 190.80 ($2.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market cap of £477.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
