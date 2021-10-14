SafePal Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.95 Billion (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 175.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. SafePal has a market cap of $315.53 million and $1.95 billion worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00005031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafePal has traded 181.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00066043 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004455 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012941 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002901 BTC.

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

