Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €133.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Safran in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.33 ($148.63).

SAF opened at €112.74 ($132.64) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €108.24 and its 200-day moving average is €115.86. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

