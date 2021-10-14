Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 141.9% in September

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 3,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFRGY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

