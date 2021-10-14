San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.93

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.27. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 183,453 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.04 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.76.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 352.49% and a net margin of 92.18%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

