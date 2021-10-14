Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$11.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SSL traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 507,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.15.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

