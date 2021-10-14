Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 7,092.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 525,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 306,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

