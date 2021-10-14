Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SNY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,399. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

