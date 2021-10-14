SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

SAP stock opened at €121.50 ($142.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €135.62 ($159.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.78.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

