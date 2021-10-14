SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €144.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €135.00 ($158.82).

SAP stock opened at €121.50 ($142.94) on Wednesday. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €135.62 ($159.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.78.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

