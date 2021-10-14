Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Up 2,440.0% in September

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 2,440.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

SPPJY opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Sappi alerts:

About Sappi

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.