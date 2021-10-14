Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 39,552 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 156,106 shares of company stock valued at $194,160. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 205,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Savara by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth about $1,628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth about $4,852,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth about $3,566,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

