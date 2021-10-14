SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA remained flat at $$4.24 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

