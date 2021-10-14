Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 200,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. GBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth about $2,251,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

