Scotiabank Boosts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFPUF. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target (down from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

