SCRIV NETWORK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $41,412.24 and $30.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

