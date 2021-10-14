Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Ryan Christopher Hoel Acquires 1,271 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Ryan Christopher Hoel acquired 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.41 per share, with a total value of C$25,937.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,937.55.

SEA opened at C$21.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.86. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.95 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 704.19.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1793113 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.