SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

SCWX stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

