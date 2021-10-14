Seeyond Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Seeyond increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,315,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,157. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

