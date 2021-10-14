Seeyond Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Seeyond decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $257,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $505,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $1,336,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $12.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $388.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.44. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

