Seeyond Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Seeyond cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.41. 219,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,812,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

