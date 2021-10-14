Seeyond Raises Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.87. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $220.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.46 and a 200-day moving average of $202.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

