Seeyond Sells 470 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,932. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.68. The firm has a market cap of $248.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

