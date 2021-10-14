SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

