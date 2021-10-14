Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.60. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 3,205 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $515.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.